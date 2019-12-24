Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

12/24/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.36 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.36 ($32.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €25.36 ($29.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA DPW traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €34.02 ($39.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,453 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.49. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.