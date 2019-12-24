Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently:

12/23/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

12/17/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

12/10/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

12/3/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

11/26/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

11/20/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

11/14/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,512. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics Limited alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $532,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.