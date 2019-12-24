Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $133,392.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $133,392.00 and approximately $41,098.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,694,056 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

