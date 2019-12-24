Joincoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $6,875.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,195 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

