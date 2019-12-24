Kin Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc and OTCBTC. Kin has a market cap of $3.90 million and $186,073.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Allbit, OTCBTC, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.