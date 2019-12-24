Kyber Network Tops One Day Volume of $3.08 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Kyber Network, Binance and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,164,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,772,493 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Binance, Mercatox, Coinnest, Tidex, AirSwap, Livecoin, IDEX, Bithumb, Bancor Network, GOPAX, DragonEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, COSS, Neraex, Zebpay, Kucoin, DEx.top, Poloniex, Coinone, ABCC, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Coinrail and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

