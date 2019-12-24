Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $12,451.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

