Litecoin Cash Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $86,650.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.02551464 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000365 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,168,082 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Exrates, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

