Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,250.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $371,700.00 and $103,250.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00661308 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,123,272 coins and its circulating supply is 18,123,260 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

