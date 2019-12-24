Loom Network Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,459,681 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Tidex, Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, Poloniex, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, DEx.top, DDEX, Bittrex, Coinbe, Hotbit, Allbit, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

