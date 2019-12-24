LoyalCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $57.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.