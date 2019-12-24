Magnum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.