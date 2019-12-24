Maker Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Maker has a market cap of $434.85 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, OasisDEX and CoinMex. In the last week, Maker has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023159 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bancor Network, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, GOPAX, OasisDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, BitMart, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

