Megacoin Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $55,948.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00556047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,365,194 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

