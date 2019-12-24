MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $415,765.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,349,670 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

