MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $144,461.00 and approximately $29,884.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.06230880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023446 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

