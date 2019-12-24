MINDOL Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00066524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $826.42 million and $3.16 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00582640 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,626,419 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

