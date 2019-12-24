Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Mithril has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $984,626.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, DigiFinex, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007226 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, FCoin, LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.