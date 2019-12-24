Mixin (XIN) One Day Volume Hits $48.65 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $182.92 or 0.02512424 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $85.73 million and approximately $48.65 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.