MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Achieves $52.34 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00010944 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Fisco. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $52.34 million and $542,553.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fisco, Zaif, Bittrex, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Livecoin, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

