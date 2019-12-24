MVC Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVC Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MVC Capital has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

MVC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.