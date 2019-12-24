Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0401 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $845,405.00 and approximately $259,797.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,071,142 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

