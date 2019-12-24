Nxt (NXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Nxt has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008830 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit, SouthXchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.