Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,924.00 and $17,503.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

