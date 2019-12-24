Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

