PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 over the last ninety days. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

