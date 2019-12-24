Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

