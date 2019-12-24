Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

TSE:PL traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.02. 20,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.17. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million and a P/E ratio of 169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.