PIVX Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $170,907.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003023 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010829 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005509 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BiteBTC, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bisq, Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Coinroom, Binance and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

