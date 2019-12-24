PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.33 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $131.33 million and approximately $472,156.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.06 or 0.02590046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00578291 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

