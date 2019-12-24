QCash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $387.84 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a market capitalization of $44.60 million and $387.84 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

