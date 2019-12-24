Quant Price Tops $3.58 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00049087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

