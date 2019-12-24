Quanta Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $132.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.