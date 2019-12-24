Quantstamp Market Cap Tops $6.22 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $71,028.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

