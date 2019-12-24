QuickX Protocol Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $312,794.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.05976788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

