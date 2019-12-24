QUINADS (QUIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,662.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $29,662.00 and $34.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00327088 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013818 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003649 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015146 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010011 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS's official website is quinads.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

