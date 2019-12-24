Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,526.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

