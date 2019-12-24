Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.33 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Graviex. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,139,840,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Nanex, Graviex, QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

