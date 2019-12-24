ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.80 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bisq and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $84,874.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059442 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00234222 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004723 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085291 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, C-Patex, YoBit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BiteBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

