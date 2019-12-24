Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.