Ren Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Ren has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Tidex, OKEx and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $28.92 million and $3.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

