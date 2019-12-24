Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 24th (ACB, APR.UN, INO.UN, MEG, PL, TVTY, UDHCF, VET, VIOT, VONOY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 24th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.25.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

