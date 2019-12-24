Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Rise has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a market cap of $165,879.00 and $192.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,306,382 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

