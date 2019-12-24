RSMGOVBETF/ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RSM)

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

ASX RSM traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$21.29 ($15.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$21.42.

