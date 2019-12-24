Rubies (RBIES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 137% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market cap of $42,473.00 and $194.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007227 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

