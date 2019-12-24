RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

RCB traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$20.71 ($14.69). 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$20.80.

