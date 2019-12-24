RUSGOVBETF/ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:RGB)

RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$23.02.

