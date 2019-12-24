Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $105,110.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059734 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00582305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00231302 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

