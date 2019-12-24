Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,404. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00. Insiders have purchased 193,261 shares of company stock worth $6,384,546 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

