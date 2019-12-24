Semux Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $791,631.00 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034988 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001017 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,568,530 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.